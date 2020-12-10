Iran reports 10,403 new COVID-19 cases, 1,083,023 in total

TEHRAN, Dec. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Iran's Health Ministry reported 10,403 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, raising the total nationwide infections to 1,083,023.

The pandemic has so far claimed 51,496 lives in Iran, up by 284 in the past 24 hours, said Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical education, during her daily briefing.

Of the newly infected, 1,458 were hospitalized, said Lari.

A total of 778,167 people have recovered from the disease and been discharged from hospitals, while 5,768 remain in intensive care units, Lari added.

According to the spokeswoman, 6,568,742 tests for the virus have been carried out in Iran as of Thursday.

Currently, the risk of infection is high in 34 Iranian counties flagged with a red alert, while 260 counties remain on orange alert, and 154 others are at yellow level.

Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19.