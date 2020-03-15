UrduPoint.com
Iran Reports 113 New Virus Deaths, Raising Total To 724

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 04:10 PM

Iran reports 113 new virus deaths, raising total to 724

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Iran announced on Sunday that the new coronavirus has killed 113 more people, the highest single-day death toll yet in one of the world's worst-affected countries.

People "should cancel all travel and stay at home so that we may see the situation improving in the coming days," health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said in a televised conference.

