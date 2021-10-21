Iran reports 11,770 new COVID-19 cases, 5,821,737 in total

TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Iran's health ministry on Wednesday reported 11,770 new COVID-19 cases, raising the country's total infections to 5,821,737.

The pandemic claimed 162 lives in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll in the country to 124,585, according to Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical education.

A total of 5,361,169 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 4,559 remain in intensive care units, according to the ministry.

By Wednesday, 49,711,407 Iranians have received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine, while 26,806,374 have taken two.A total of 34,333,516 tests have been carried out across the country.