Iran Reports 123 More Coronavirus Deaths, Toll At 2,640

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 11:40 PM

Iran reports 123 more coronavirus deaths, toll at 2,640

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Iran on Sunday said that 123 more people had died of the novel coronavirus, raising the country's official death toll to 2,640.

A health ministry spokesman told a news conference that 2,901 more cases had been confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing total infections to 38,309.

"Fortunately 12,391 of those who had been hospitalised have now recovered and returned to their families," he added, while 3,467 were in a "critical" condition.

