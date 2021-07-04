UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

Iran reports 13,781 new COVID-19 cases, 3,254,818 in total

TEHRAN, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) --:Iran on Sunday reported 13,781 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 3,254,818.

The pandemic has so far claimed 84,792 lives in Iran, up by 165 in the past 24 hours, the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical education reported.

A total of 2,926,266 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 3,229 remain in intensive care units, according to the ministry.

By Sunday, 4,463,565 people have received first dose of coronavirus vaccines in the country, with 1,988,380 taking both doses.

Iranian health authorities have warned against a new surge of COVID-19 in the country as the number of infections have been rising steadily in southern and central Iran over the past days.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

