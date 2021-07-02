Iran reports 13,836 new COVID-19 cases, 3,232,696 in total

TEHRAN, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Iran on Friday reported 13,836 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 3,232,696.

The pandemic has so far claimed 84,516 lives in Iran, up by 127 in the past 24 hours, the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical education reported.

A total of 2,902,140 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 3,196 remain in intensive care units, according to the ministry.

By Friday, 4,447,028 people have received first dose of corona-virus vaccines in the country, with 1,754,545 taking both doses.

Iranian health authorities have warned against a new surge of COVID-19 in the country as the number of infections have been rising steadily in southern and central Iran over the past days.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called for strict observance of health protocols and relevant restrictions to avert a fifth wave of the pandemic in the country, according to Tasnim news agency.