Iran Reports 14,285 Daily COVID-19 Cases, 6,293,695 In Total

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2022 | 05:20 PM

TEHRAN, Jan. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Iran's Health Ministry on Thursday reported 14,285 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 6,293,695.

The pandemic also claimed 30 lives in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the virus to 132,333, said the ministry.

A total of 6,091,880 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 1,294 remained in intensive care units, it added.

By Thursday, 60,601,957 Iranians have received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 53,873,978 who have taken two jabs, and 15,936,852 who have got three shots.

In addition, 44,418,963 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in the country.

On Dec. 19, 2021, Iran reported its first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant. According to the latest figure, over 3,400 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in the

