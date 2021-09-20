Iran reports 17,397 daily COVID-19 cases, 5,442,232 in total

TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Iran's Health Ministry on Monday reported 17,397 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 5,442,232.

The pandemic has so far claimed 117,526 lives in the country, after 344 new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours, said the update by Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical education.

A total of 4,792,117 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 6,707 remain in intensive care units, according to the ministry.

By Monday, 30,302,983 Iranians have received the first doses of COVID-19 vaccines, while 14,120,965 have taken two doses.

Iran has been recently facing a surge of Delta variant of the corona-virus.Iran reported its first case of COVID-19 in February 2020.