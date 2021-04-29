UrduPoint.com
Iran Reports 19,899 New COVID-19 Cases, 2,479,805 In Total

TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :-- Iran on Thursday reported 19,899 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 2,479,805.

The pandemic has so far claimed 71,351 lives in Iran, up by 385 in the past 24 hours, Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman of the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical education, said during her daily briefing on the state of pandemic in the country.

A total of 1,938,064 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 5,367 remain in intensive care units, said Lari.

The ministry said 15,693,870 tests have so far been carried out across the country.

By Thursday, 798,465 people have received the first doses of coronavirus vaccines and 204,126 the second doses.

Iran has recently implemented restrictions on businesses and travels in high-risk areas amid a new wave of the virus spread in the country.

Iran reported its first cases of the disease in February 2020.

