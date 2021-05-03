UrduPoint.com
Iran Reports 20,732 New COVID-19 Cases, 2,555,587 In Total

Mon 03rd May 2021

TEHRAN, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Iran on Monday reported 20,732 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 2,555,587.

The pandemic has so far claimed 72,875 lives in Iran, up by 391 in the past 24 hours, Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman of the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical education, said during her daily briefing on the state of the pandemic in the country.

A total of 2,004,949 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 5,461 remain in intensive care units, said Lari.

The ministry said 16,240,345 tests have so far been carried out across the country.

By Monday, 1,026,369 people have received the first doses of corona-virus vaccines and 225,530 have received the second shots.

Iran has recently implemented restrictions on businesses and travels in high-risk areas amid a new wave of the virus spreading in the country. Iran reported its first cases of the disease in February 2020.

