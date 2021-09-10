Iran reports 21,114 new COVID-19 cases, 5,258, 913 in total

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Iran's Health Ministry on Friday reported 21,114 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 5,258,913.

The pandemic has so far claimed 113,380 lives in the country, after 445 new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours, said the update by Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical education.

A total of 4,509,905 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 7,418 remain in intensive care units, according to the ministry.

By Friday, 21,753,020 people have received at least a dose of a corona-virus vaccine in the country, while 11,696,569 have taken two doses.

Iran has been recently facing a resurgence of Delta variant of the corona-virus.Iran reported first case of COVID-19 in the country in February 2020.