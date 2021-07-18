UrduPoint.com
Iran Reports 22,184 New COVID-19 Cases, 3,523,263 In Total

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 05:00 PM

Iran reports 22,184 new COVID-19 cases, 3,523,263 in total

TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) --:Iran on Sunday reported 22,184 new COVID-19 cases, raising the country's total infections to 3,523,263.

The pandemic has so far claimed 87,161 lives in Iran, up by 195 in the past 24 hours, the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical education said.

A total of 3,135,060 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 4,306 remain in intensive care units, according to the ministry.

By Sunday, 6,179,244 people have received first dose of coronavirus vaccines in the country, while 2,268,826 have taken both.

Iranian health authorities have re-imposed restrictions amid the resurgence of Delta variant of COVID-19 in the country as the number of infections has been rising steadily in most parts of Iran over the past weeks.

