Iran reports 2,349 new coronavirus cases, 259,652 in total

TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Iran's confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 259,652 on Monday after an overnight registration of 2,349 new infections, official IRNA news agency reported.

At her daily briefing, Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for the Ministry of Health and Medical education, said the new cases include 1,581 in hospital.

The pandemic has so far claimed 13,032 lives in Iran, up by 203 in the past 24 hours, she added.

Besides, 222,539 have recovered and been discharged from hospitals while 3,375 remain in critical condition, the spokeswoman noted.

According to Lari, 1,997,967 lab tests for COVID-19 have been carried out in Iran as of Monday.

Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19.

Iran and China have offered mutual help in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.