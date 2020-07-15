UrduPoint.com
Iran Reports 2,388 New COVID-19 Cases, 264,561 In Total

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 06:00 PM

Iran reports 2,388 new COVID-19 cases, 264,561 in total

TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Iran's confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 264,561 on Wednesday after an overnight registration of 2,388 new infections, official IRNA news agency reported.

Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical education, said at her daily briefing that out of the new cases in the past 24 hours, 1,775 have been hospitalized.

The pandemic has so far claimed the lives of 13,410 Iranians, up by 199 in the past 24 hours, she added.

Besides, 227,561 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals while 3,411 remain in critical condition.

According to Lari, 2,048,049 lab tests for COVID-19 have been carried out in Iran as of Wednesday.

She said that 25 provinces are either in high-risk or on alert condition over the disease.

Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19.

Iran and China have offered mutual help in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

In mid-February, at the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak in China, Iran lit up the Tehran Azadi (Liberty) Tower to show its solidarity with China, and donated 3 million masks to China.

In return, China has delivered several shipments of medical supplies to Iran. On Feb. 29, a five-member Chinese medical team visited Iran for a month-long mission to help Iran fight the pandemic.

