Iran reports 2,500 daily COVID-19 cases, 6,165,454 in total

(@FahadShabbir)

TEHRAN, Dec. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) --:Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical education on Thursday reported 2,500 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infection to 6,165,454.

The pandemic also claimed 63 lives in the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally, since its outbreak in February 2020, to 130,946, said the update by the ministry.

A total of 5,990,898 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 2,975 remain in intensive care units, according to the ministry.

By Thursday, 58,976,573 Iranians have received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and 49,989,114 of them have taken two jabs. Meanwhile, 3,307,997 people in the country have received the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.