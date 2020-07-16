Iran reports 2,500 new COVID-19 cases, 267,061 in total

TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Iran's COVID-19 cases rose to 267,061 on Thursday after 2,500 new infections were registered over the past 24 hours, state tv reported.

The total fatalities over the novel coronavirus in Iran hit 13,608 after 198 more deaths were added overnight, Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical education, said during her daily update.

So far, 230,608 patients have recovered and 3,471 remain in critical condition, said Lari.

A total of 2,073,791 lab tests for COVID-19 have been carried out in Iran as of Thursday, she noted, adding that 25 Iranian provinces are in high-risk or alert condition over the disease.

Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19.

Iran and China have offered mutual help in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

In mid-February, at the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak in China, Iran lit up the Tehran Azadi (Liberty) Tower to show its solidarity with China, and donated 3 million masks to China.

In return, China has delivered several shipments of medical supplies to Iran. On Feb. 29, a five-member Chinese medical team visited Iran for a month-long mission to help Iran fight the pandemic.