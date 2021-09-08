UrduPoint.com

Iran Reports 26,854 New COVID-19 Cases, 5,210,978 In Total

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 05:41 PM

TEHRAN, Sept. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) --:Iran's health ministry on Wednesday reported 26,854 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 5,210,978.

The pandemic has so far claimed 112,430 lives in the country, after 538 new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours, said the update by Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical education.

A total of 4,453,651 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 7,534 remain in intensive care units, according to the ministry.

By Wednesday, 20,558,038 people have received at least a dose of a coronavirus vaccine in the country, while 10,892,656 have taken two doses.

