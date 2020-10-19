Iran reports 337 new deaths, highest daily toll since COVID-19 outbreak

TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Iran's health ministry on Monday reported 337 death cases over the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, marking the highest single-day death toll since the virus outbreak in the country.

Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical education, said during her daily briefing that the total deaths rose to 30,712 in Iran.

Lari noted that the authorities recorded 4,251 new overnight infections on Monday, raising the total confirmed cases in the country to 534,631.

She said that a total of 431,360 people have recovered from the disease and been discharged from hospitals so far, while 4,771 remain in intensive care units.

Currently, the risk of infection is high in 27 Iranian provinces, Lari added.

Following the COVID-19 resurgence in Iran over the past weeks, the health authorities have reintroduced strict protective measures, including intercity travel bans in some regions of the country and compulsory use of face masks in the capital Tehran.

They have urged people to avoid unnecessary outings.

Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19.

Iran and China have offered mutual help in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

In mid-February, at the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak in China, Iran lit up the Tehran Azadi (Liberty) Tower to show its solidarity with China, and donated 3 million masks to China.

In return, China delivered several shipments of medical supplies to Iran. On Feb. 29, a five-member Chinese medical team visited Iran for a month-long mission to help Iran fight the pandemic.