UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Reports 34,433 New COVID-19 Cases, 3,826,447 In Total

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

Iran reports 34,433 new COVID-19 cases, 3,826,447 in total

TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :The Iranian health ministry reported on Thursday 34,433 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 3,826,447.

The pandemic has so far claimed 90,074 lives in Iran, up by 292 in the past 24 hours, the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical education said in a briefing published on the ministry's official website.

A total of 3,329,065 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 5,296 remain in intensive care units, the ministry said.

By Thursday, 9,180,089 people have received at least a dose of corona-virus vaccine in the country, while 2,628,141 have taken two doses.

At noon, Iranian health minister Saeed Namaki announced the beginning of the vaccination of high-risk groups in the country, including public transport staff, patients suffering from chronic diseases, journalists, judges, and prisoners, official news agency IRNA reported.

Related Topics

Iran Education From

Recent Stories

The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi decided to sh ..

12 seconds ago

UAE announces 1,520 new COVID-19 cases, 1,497 reco ..

16 minutes ago

Analysis: Profound appreciation for Mohamed bin Za ..

31 minutes ago

Cane millers facing destructive propaganda: Mian Z ..

51 minutes ago

56 minutes ago

Russia adds 23,564 COVID-19 infections

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.