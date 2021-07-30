Iran reports 34,433 new COVID-19 cases, 3,826,447 in total

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :The Iranian health ministry reported on Thursday 34,433 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 3,826,447.

The pandemic has so far claimed 90,074 lives in Iran, up by 292 in the past 24 hours, the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical education said in a briefing published on the ministry's official website.

A total of 3,329,065 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 5,296 remain in intensive care units, the ministry said.

By Thursday, 9,180,089 people have received at least a dose of corona-virus vaccine in the country, while 2,628,141 have taken two doses.

At noon, Iranian health minister Saeed Namaki announced the beginning of the vaccination of high-risk groups in the country, including public transport staff, patients suffering from chronic diseases, journalists, judges, and prisoners, official news agency IRNA reported.