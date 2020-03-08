UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Reports 49 New Coronavirus Deaths, Highest Single-day Toll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 04:20 PM

Iran reports 49 new coronavirus deaths, highest single-day toll

Tehran, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Iran's health ministry on Sunday reported 49 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, the highest toll within 24 hours since the start of the outbreak in the Islamic republic.

The new count brings the number of those killed by the virus in the country since mid-February to 194, one of the highest tolls outside of China, where the disease originated. The virus has spread to all of Iran's 31 provinces with 6,566 confirmed cases.

Related Topics

Iran China Sunday All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

43,000 Abu Dhabi streetlights to be replaced with ..

11 minutes ago

IRENA invites renewable energy developers to regis ..

11 minutes ago

Emirates Scientists Council addresses challenges i ..

26 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s ENAS re-elected as International Halal ..

41 minutes ago

UAE committed to tolerance as solid Emirati approa ..

56 minutes ago

Spanish Minister lauds UAE&#039;s experience in sc ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.