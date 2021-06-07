Iran reports 5,612 new COVID-19 cases, 2,966,363 in total

TEHRAN, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Iran on Sunday reported 5,612 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 2,966,363.

The pandemic has so far claimed 81,063 lives in Iran, up by 122 in the past 24 hours, the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical education reported.

A total of 2,552,401 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 3,769 remain in intensive care units, according to the ministry.

By Sunday, 4,203,784 people have received the first dose of corona-virus vaccines in the country, with 619,795 taking two doses. Iran reported the first cases of the disease in February 2020.