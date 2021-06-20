Iran reports 6,448 new COVID-19 cases, 3,086,974 in total

TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Iran on Saturday reported 6,448 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 3,086,974.

The pandemic has so far claimed 82,854 lives in Iran, up by 108 in the past 24 hours, the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical education reported.

A total of 2,736,013 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 3,307 remain in intensive care units, according to the ministry.

By Saturday, 4,374,729 people have received coronavirus vaccines in the country, with 906,546 taking two doses.

Iran reported first cases of the disease in February 2020.