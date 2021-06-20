UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Reports 6,448 New COVID-19 Cases, 3,086,974 In Total

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 03:20 PM

Iran reports 6,448 new COVID-19 cases, 3,086,974 in total

TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Iran on Saturday reported 6,448 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 3,086,974.

The pandemic has so far claimed 82,854 lives in Iran, up by 108 in the past 24 hours, the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical education reported.

A total of 2,736,013 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 3,307 remain in intensive care units, according to the ministry.

By Saturday, 4,374,729 people have received coronavirus vaccines in the country, with 906,546 taking two doses.

Iran reported first cases of the disease in February 2020.

Related Topics

Iran Education February 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Airport receives inaugural flight of &#039 ..

24 minutes ago

Emirates Development Bank allocates AED30m to fina ..

54 minutes ago

Air Arabia resumes flights to Baku

1 hour ago

Wizz Air launches paperless flight deck with its n ..

2 hours ago

Mufti Aziz who was accused of sexually assaulting ..

2 hours ago

SCCI officials tour Sahara Centre&#039;s new expan ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.