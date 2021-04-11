UrduPoint.com
Iran Reports 'power Failure' Accident At Natanz Nuclear Site

Faizan Hashmi 51 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 04:40 PM

Iran reports 'power failure' accident at Natanz nuclear site

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Iran reported an accident caused by a "power failure" Sunday at its uranium enrichment plant in Natanz, with one lawmaker blaming the outage on an act of "sabotage".

No-one was injured and there was no radioactive release, the official Fars news agency reported, citing the spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

The incident came a day after the Islamic republic said it had started up advanced uranium enrichment centrifuges at the site, in a breach of its commitments under a troubled 2015 deal with world powers.

AEOI spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said there had been "an accident in part of the electrical circuit of the enrichment facility" at the Natanz complex near Tehran, but that there were "no casualties nor pollution".

