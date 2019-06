Iran reports previous incident with 'spy drone' in May

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted a map on Sunday showing a previous border incident with a "spy drone" encroaching its airspace in late May.

He said the reconnaissance aircraft, a US-made MQ9 Reaper -- also widely used for carrying out military strikes -- had encroached on Iranian territory on May 26 despite being sent several warnings.