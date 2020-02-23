UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Reports Record Low Turnout For General Election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 06:20 PM

Iran reports record low turnout for general election

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Iran's interior minister said on Sunday that 42.6 percent of eligible voters turned out for the country's parliamentary election, a record low in such polls since the Islamic revolution.

Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said the participation rate was "acceptable" for Iran after it experienced bad weather, an air disaster, a coronavirus outbreak and other incidents in the lead-up to Friday's election.

It was the lowest turnout in a general election since the 1979 revolution that toppled the shah.

Experts had predicted a low turnout after poll authorities barred roughly half the 16,000-odd candidates -- mostly reformists and moderates -- from contesting for a seat.

Conservatives look set for a landslide win in the 290-seat parliament.

If the conservatives' resurgence is confirmed, it will mean President Hassan Rouhani's slender majority of reformists and moderates elected four years ago is nearly purged.

The moderates have been weakened by the US pullout from a landmark nuclear deal in 2018 and the imposition of fresh sanctions.

Related Topics

Election Weather Iran Interior Minister Parliament Nuclear Sunday 2018 From Election 2018 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE GDP registers 2.9% growth in 2019: Central Ban ..

21 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues new Law on DMCC

21 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi welcomes record-breaking 11.35 million i ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Islamic Bank General Assembly proposes 10% ..

2 hours ago

Etisalat acquires cyber security specialist firm & ..

3 hours ago

Sky News Arabia appoints Yousef Tsouri as head of ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.