Iran Revolutionary Guards seize South Korean-flagged tanker

Tehran, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Monday seized a South Korean-flagged tanker in the Gulf, Fars news agency and other local media reported, saying it was over "environmental hazards".

"A Korean ship was seized in Persian Gulf waters by the Revolutionary Guard's navy and transferred to our country's ports," the agency said without naming the vessel.

"This tanker had a South Korea flag and was seized over oil pollution and environmental hazards," it added.