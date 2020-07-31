UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Rules Out Attack As Cause Of Nuclear Site Incident

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 06:10 PM

Iran rules out attack as cause of nuclear site incident

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :A member of an influential Iranian security body said on Friday it had ruled out drone or missile attacks as the cause of an incident at a nuclear site earlier this month.

The incident occurred at a warehouse under construction at the Natanz nuclear complex in central Iran on July 2, but caused no casualties or radioactive pollution, according to Iran's nuclear body.

"What is certain is that in our view, a drone, missile, bomb or rocket attack is not the case," ISNA news agency quoted Mojtaba Zolnour, head of parliament's national security and foreign affairs committee, as saying.

"There are traces of an explosion from elements on the inside (of the building) but since investigations are ongoing, I will not disclose the details," he added.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council announced on July 3 that the "cause of the accident" at Natanz had been "accurately determined" but declined to release details, citing security reasons.

State news agency IRNA at the time published an editorial warning Iran's arch-foes against hostile actions.

It said Israeli social media accounts had claimed the Jewish state was behind the incident, without identifying the accounts.

A spokesman for the Iranian Atomic Energy Organisation has acknowledged that the incident caused "significant financial damage" and that the building had been designed to produce "advanced centrifuges." Tehran announced in May last year it would progressively suspend certain commitments under a 2015 landmark nuclear deal with major powers.

The United States unilaterally abandoned the accord in 2018.

Iran restarted enriching uranium at Natanz last September, despite having agreed under the accord to put such activities there on hold.

Tehran has always denied its nuclear programme has any military dimension.

Related Topics

Drone Accident Attack Iran Parliament Social Media Nuclear Isna Tehran United States SITE May July September 2015 2018 Jew From

Recent Stories

UAE sends medical aid to Turkmenistan in fight aga ..

46 minutes ago

Russia Registers 3 Ceasefire Violation in Syria, T ..

59 minutes ago

Report Finds New Zealand Forces Misled Authorities ..

59 minutes ago

EU Welcomes Release of 6 Bahai Community Members A ..

59 minutes ago

Human Fraternity Document a source of inspiration: ..

2 hours ago

China star Wu Lei 'turns down Premier League' to s ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.