Iran, Russia, Turkey presidents to talk Syria war in Tehran

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :With the war in Ukraine still raging, Russian President Vladimir Putin travels Tuesday to Tehran for talks with his Iranian and Turkish counterparts on the Syria conflict.

Russia, Turkey and Iran have in recent years met to discuss Syria as part of the "Astana peace process" to end more than 11 years of conflict in the Arab country.

All three are involved in Syria, with Russia and Iran supporting the Damascus regime against its opponents, and Turkey backing rebels.

Iran, whose President Ebrahim Raisi is hosting the meeting.

The Tehran summit will also enable Erdogan to hold his first meeting with Putin since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

The Turkish president has for months been offering to meet the Russian leader in a bid to help resolve heightened global tensions since the war began.