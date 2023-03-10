UrduPoint.com

Iran, Saudi Arabia To Restore Ties In China-brokered Deal

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Iran, Saudi Arabia to restore ties in China-brokered deal

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to restore ties and to reopen respective diplomatic missions after talks in China, state media in both countries reported Friday, seven years after relations were severed.

Riyadh cut ties with Tehran after Iranian protesters attacked Saudi diplomatic missions in the Islamic republic in 2016 following the Saudi execution of cleric Nimr al-Nimr.

"Following talks, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have agreed to resume diplomatic relations and reopen embassies and missions within two months," the official Iranian news agency IRNA said, citing a joint statement.

The official Saudi Press Agency also published the statement.

Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, had travelled to Beijing on Monday for "intensive negotiations with his Saudi counterpart in China in order to finally resolve the problems between Tehran and Riyadh", IRNA said.

Iran and Saudi Arabia support rival sides in several conflict zones across the middle East, including in Yemen where the Huthi rebels are backed by Tehran, and Riyadh leads a military coalition supporting the government.

Iraq, a neighbour to both countries, had hosted several rounds of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia since April 2021.

Those encounters were held at a relatively low level, involving security and intelligence officials.

In Friday's statement, Iran and Saudi Arabia said they "thank the Republic of Iraq and the Sultanate of Oman for hosting the talks held between the two sides in 2021 and 2022 as well as the leaders and government of the People's Republic of China for hosting and supporting the talks held in that country."

Related Topics

Iran China Yemen Iraq Riyadh Oman Saudi Beijing Tehran Saudi Arabia Middle East April 2016 Media Government

Recent Stories

Shiffrin breaks ski record with 87th World Cup win ..

Shiffrin breaks ski record with 87th World Cup win

48 minutes ago
 'Even' game as Gill ton powers India's reply but A ..

'Even' game as Gill ton powers India's reply but Australia still ahead

48 minutes ago
 UAE Parliamentary Division participates in 35th Se ..

UAE Parliamentary Division participates in 35th Session of IPU&#039;s Forum of W ..

1 hour ago
 Elon Musk Says Open to SVB Buyout After Tech Lende ..

Elon Musk Says Open to SVB Buyout After Tech Lender Fails

47 minutes ago
 Justice among people is best solution to address t ..

Justice among people is best solution to address today&#039;s global challenges: ..

1 hour ago
 Former AJK President K H Khursheed remembered on ..

Former AJK President K H Khursheed remembered on 35th death anniversary

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.