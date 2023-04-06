Close
Iran, Saudi Ministers Meet In China To Cement Reconciliation

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Tehran, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :The foreign ministers of middle East Iran and Saudi Arabia met in Beijing on Thursday, Tehran said, paving the way for normalised ties under a surprise China-brokered deal.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed steps towards reopening the embassies and consulates of the two countries, Iran's foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The foreign ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia negotiated and exchanged opinions with the emphasis on the official resumption of bilateral relations and the executive steps towards the reopening of the embassies and consulates of the two countries," the statement said.

Saudi state tv Al Ekhbariya also reported that the two ministers held a meeting in Beijing to "discuss implementing the agreement", airing footage of the pair shaking hands in front of Saudi and Iranian flags, and then talking and smiling.

On March 10, Tehran and Riyadh had announced the agreement to restore relations.

