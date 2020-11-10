UrduPoint.com
Iran Says 157 Security Offenders Pardoned In Amnesty

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

Iran says 157 security offenders pardoned in amnesty

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Iran's judiciary announced Tuesday that 157 prisoners convicted of security offences have been pardoned as part of an amnesty granted by supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In the latest amnesty, announced last week to mark the anniversary of the birth of the Prophet Mohammed, a total of 3,780 prisoners were pardoned or saw their sentences reduced, judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili told a news conference.

Those pardoned included "157 convicted of propaganda against the state, illegal gathering, collusion against national security, or participation in the riots", Esmaili added.

The last was a reference to repeated street protests that rocked Iran between 2017 and 2019 as the economy braced for, then reeled from, sweeping sanctions imposed by the administration of outgoing US President Donald Trump.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

