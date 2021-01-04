Iran says 20% uranium enrichment process started

Tehran, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Iran has started the process to enrich uranium to 20 percent purity at its Fordow facility, state media reported Monday, going well beyond the threshold set by the 2015 nuclear deal.

"The process for producing 20 percent enriched uranium has started at Shahid Alimohammadi enrichment complex (Fordow)," government spokesman Ali Rabiei said, quoted on the website of the state broadcaster.