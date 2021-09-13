UrduPoint.com

Iran Says Afghan Interim Government 'not Inclusive'

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 05:00 PM

Tehran, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Iran said Monday that the Taliban's interim government announced last week in neighbouring Afghanistan is not representative of the country's population.

It "is certainly not the inclusive government that the international community and the Islamic Republic of Iran expect," said foreign ministry spokesman Said Khatibzadeh.

"We really have to wait and see how the Taliban respond to international demands," he added, speaking at a news conference in Tehran.

