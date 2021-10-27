UrduPoint.com

Iran Says Agrees To Restart Nuclear Deal Talks In Nov

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 10:10 PM

Iran says agrees to restart nuclear deal talks in Nov

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Iran has agreed to resume talks next month with world powers over its nuclear deal, the country's deputy foreign minister said Wednesday after meeting EU mediators in Brussels.

The other participants in the talks -- which included indirect negotiations between the United States and Iran -- still need to confirm the return to the table.

"We agree to start negotiations before the end of November. Exact date would be announced in the course of the next week," Ali Bagheri, who also serves as Tehran's chief negotiator, wrote on Twitter.

He said he "had a very serious and constructive dialogue ...on the essential elements for successful negotiations." The EU and world powers have been scrambling to try to get negotiations in Vienna aimed at reviving the 2015 accord back on track after the election of a hardliner in Iran.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said Tehran would "evaluate" the outcome of the Brussels meeting before fixing a precise date.

"But it will not be too later," he told journalists at a press conference in the Iranian capital.

The agreement between Iran and world powers to find a long-term solution to the crisis over its controversial nuclear programme has been moribund since former US president Donald Trump walked out of the deal in May 2018 and imposed sweeping sanctions.

His successor Joe Biden has said he is ready to re-enter the agreement, so long as Iran meets key preconditions including full compliance with the deal whose terms it has repeatedly violated by ramping up nuclear activities since the US left the pact.

But the Vienna-based talks through intermediaries made little headway, before being interrupted by the election of Ebrahim Raisi as Iran's president and suspended for the last four months.

The US point man on Iran, Rob Malley, on Monday renewed a warning that the United States had "other options" if Iran's nuclear work advances although he said the Biden administration preferred diplomacy.

The EU acts as coordinator for the deal that also involves Britain, France, Germany, China and Russia.

Washington has said it is "very supportive" of the EU's efforts to get the negotiations restarted.

But it has insisted that there is no alternative to the talks in Vienna amid concerns Tehran could be looking to drag its feet over the process by exploring other formats.

Related Topics

Election World Iran Russia China Twitter Nuclear France Trump Germany Vienna Brussels Tehran Man United States Turkish Lira May November 2015 2018 Agreement

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation w ..

Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation with Speaker of South Korean Na ..

11 minutes ago
 Water resources are fundamental to our sustainable ..

Water resources are fundamental to our sustainable socio-economic development, b ..

21 minutes ago
 Hatta in spotlight as HERO Dubai returns for Seaso ..

Hatta in spotlight as HERO Dubai returns for Season 2 with star-studded line-up

26 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler visits pavilions of UAE, Australia, Fran ..

UAQ Ruler visits pavilions of UAE, Australia, France, Slovakia at Expo 2020 Duba ..

56 minutes ago
 UAE Tour set to open UCI World Tour calendar in Fe ..

UAE Tour set to open UCI World Tour calendar in February 2022

56 minutes ago
 Dubai Startup Hub, Dtec conclude 2nd edition of Em ..

Dubai Startup Hub, Dtec conclude 2nd edition of Emirati Development Programme

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.