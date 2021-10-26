Iran Says Cyberattack Blocks Fuel Distribution At Gas Stations
Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :A cyberattack in Iran interrupted petrol distribution at the country's service stations on Tuesday, state television said, citing the Islamic republic's top security body.
"The Supreme National Security Council confirmed that there has been a cyberattack against the petrol distribution computer system," the television said.