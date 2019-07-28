Iran says European naval mission in Gulf would be 'provocative'

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :Iran on Sunday slammed as "provocative" a British proposal for a European-led naval mission to escort tankers in the Gulf, amid soaring tensions over the seizure of ships.

"We heard that they intend to send a European fleet to the Persian Gulf which naturally carries a hostile message, is provocative and will increase tensions," government spokesman Ali Rabiei said, quoted by ISNA news agency.