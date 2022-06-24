Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Iran said European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will travel to Tehran on Friday for discussions on efforts to revive the country's 2015 nuclear deal.

Borrell would arrive in the Iranian capital at night before meeting Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other officials, foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a statement.

"The visit, which is part of ongoing consultations between Iran and the European Union, will focus on bilateral relations, some regional and international issues, as well as the latest status of negotiations to lift sanctions," said the statement.

News of the previously unannounced visit comes after Amir-Abdollahian said last week that Iran still believes the negotiations can succeed.

The talks in Vienna, which began in April last year, aim to return the United States to the nuclear deal, including through the lifting of sanctions on Iran, and to ensure Tehran's full compliance with its commitments.

The negotiations have been stalled since March amid differences between Tehran and Washington, most notably due to a demand by Iran to remove its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from a US terror list.