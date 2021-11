Iran says 'firmly determined' to salvage nuclear deal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Iran is "firmly determined" to reach an agreement with major powers on salvaging its 2015 nuclear agreement at talks that resume Monday in Vienna, its foreign ministry spokesman said.

"The delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran is in Vienna with a firm determination to reach an agreement and is looking forward to fruitful talks," Said Khatibzadeh told reporters.