Iran Says Has 'indisputable' Evidence US Drone Violated Airspace

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 10:30 AM

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Iran said Friday that it had "indisputable" evidence that a US drone it shot down this week had violated its airspace.

Deputy foreign minister Abbas Araghchi told Swiss ambassador, Markus Leitner, whose country represents US interests in Iran, of the evidence on Thursday night, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"Even some parts of the drone's wreckage have been retrieved from Iran"s territorial waters," Araghchi told the Swiss envoy."

