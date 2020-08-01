Iran says it has arrested head of US-based 'terrorist group'

Tehran, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :Iran said Saturday it has arrested the head of a US-based "terrorist group" accused of being behind a deadly 2008 bombing in the southern city of Shiraz and of other, abortive attacks.

The Tondar group's "Jamshid Sharmahd, who was leading armed and sabotage operations inside Iran, is now in the powerful hands" of Iran's security forces, state television said in a report citing a statement from the intelligence ministry.