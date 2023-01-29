UrduPoint.com

Iran Says It Repelled Drone Attack On Military Site

Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2023 | 08:20 AM

Iran says it repelled drone attack on military site

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Iran said early Sunday it had repelled a drone attack on a military site in central Isfahan province, according to the defence ministry quoted by the IRNA news agency.

"An unsuccessful attack was carried out using (drones) ... on one of the workshop complexes of the ministry of defence," it said, adding that the strike late Saturday night caused only minor damage to the roof of a building but no casualties.

The deputy governor of Isfahan province, Mohammad Reza Jan-Nesari, also said on television there had been "no casualties", adding that "the cause of the incident is under investigation." Authorities did not elaborate on the activities at the targeted site, north of the city of Isfahan.

Iran has several known nuclear research sites in the region, including a uranium conversion plant.

In April 2021, Tehran announced that it had started producing 60 percent enriched uranium at the Natanz site in Isfahan province.

Negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, known by its acronym JCPOA, between Iran, the European Union and six major powers, stalled after the United States exited in 2018.

The agreement was aimed at preventing Tehran from acquiring atomic weapons, an objective that Iran has always denied pursuing.

In recent years, Iran has accused Israel of carrying out several covert actions on its soil, including an attack, according to Tehran, using a satellite-controlled machine gun, which killed a leading nuclear physicist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in November 2020.

In addition, Tehran has been accused in recent months of supplying drones to Russia for the war in Ukraine, which Iran denies.

