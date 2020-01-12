UrduPoint.com
Iran Says It 'unintentionally' Shot Down Ukraine Passenger Jet

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 02:10 AM

Iran says it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukraine passenger jet

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Iran said Saturday it "unintentionally" shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet, killing all 176 people aboard, in an abrupt about-turn after initially denying Western claims it was struck by a missile.

President Hassan Rouhani said a military probe into the tragedy had found "missiles fired due to human error" brought down the Boeing 737, calling it an "unforgivable mistake".

Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei offered his condolences and ordered the armed forces to address "shortcomings" so that such a disaster does not happen again.

The acknowledgement came after officials in Iran had for days categorically denied Western claims that the Ukraine International Airlines plane had been struck by a missile in a catastrophic error.

The jet, which had been bound for Kiev, slammed into a field shortly after taking off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport before dawn on Wednesday.

