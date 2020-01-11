Iran says it unintentionally shot down Ukrainian plane due to 'human error'

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Iran's armed forces said Saturday they unintentionally shot down the Ukrainian airliner that crashed this week blaming "human error".

The plane, which crashed on Wednesday killing all 176 people on board, was mistaken for a "hostile plane" and was hit while enemy threats were at the highest level, according to a press statement published by the official IRNA news agency.