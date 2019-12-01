UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Says May 'reconsider' Atomic Watchdog Commitments

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 05:00 PM

Iran says may 'reconsider' atomic watchdog commitments

Tehran, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Iran warned Sunday it may "seriously reconsider" its commitments to the UN atomic watchdog if European parties to a nuclear deal trigger a dispute mechanism that could lead to sanctions.

The 2015 nuclear accord has been unravelling since last year when the United States unilaterally withdrew from it and began reimposing sanctions on Iran.

The three European countries still party to the deal -- Britain, France and Germany -- have been trying to salvage it but their efforts have so far borne little fruit.

"If they use the trigger (mechanism), Iran would be forced to seriously reconsider some of its commitments to" the International Atomic Energy Agency, said parliament speaker Ali Larijani.

"If they think doing so is more beneficial to them, they can go ahead," he told a news conference in Tehran.

In May, one year after the US pullout, Iran began retaliating by scaling back its commitments to the deal -- known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Following its latest step back this month, the European parties warned the JCPOA's dispute resolution mechanism could be triggered if Iran continued down that path.

It covers various stages that could take several months to unfold, but the issue could eventually end up before the UN Security Council, which could decide to reimpose sanctions.

Larijani also suggested the current deadlock with the United States could be "fixed" if Iran's arch-foe learns from the past.

Ahead of the 2015 deal, then US president Barack "Obama wrote a letter and said that I accept Iran's enrichment, now let's negotiate," he said.

"If the American officials have just as much wisdom, to use past experiences, then they can fix this issue."The JCPOA set out restrictions on Iran's nuclear programme in exchange for the lifting of Western sanctions.

Related Topics

Resolution Barack Obama United Nations Exchange Iran Parliament Nuclear France Germany Tehran Lead United States May Sunday 2015 From

Recent Stories

Political participation is an integral part of com ..

21 minutes ago

2nd December a witness to dreams of UAE’s leader ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Romanian President on &#0 ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Central African President ..

2 hours ago

&#039;UAE’s tremendous progress has been made po ..

4 hours ago

Spirit of the Union that runs through us, have ren ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.