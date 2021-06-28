Iran says 'no decision' taken to erase nuclear site tapes

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Iran said Monday it had taken "no decision" to delete footage from surveillance cameras installed at some of its atomic energy facilities by the UN nuclear watchdog the IAEA.

The issue is part of broader talks underway in Vienna aiming to salvage the 2015 Iran nuclear deal that has been hanging by a thread since former president Donald Trump withdrew the US from it three years ago.

"No decision has been taken on the deletion of the data" recorded by the IAEA cameras, said Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh.

After Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal between Iran and major powers and ramped up punishing sanctions, the Islamic republic has taken steps away from its nuclear commitments.

Late last year, the conservative-dominated parliament passed a law that led Iran to restrict access to some of its nuclear facilities for International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors from February.