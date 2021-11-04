UrduPoint.com

Iran Says Nuclear Talks To Restart 29 November

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 01:30 AM

Tehran, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Iran said Wednesday it will resume talks with world powers on 29 November in Vienna on reviving a nuclear deal after a five-month gap.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri, who serves as Tehran's chief negotiator, said the date was set in a phone call with European Union mediator Enrique Mora.

"We agreed to start the negotiations aiming at removal of unlawful and inhumane sanctions on 29 November in Vienna," Bagheri said on Twitter, referring to sanctions the US has imposed on Tehran since Washington withdrew from the nuclear deal in 2018.

