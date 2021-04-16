Iran says producing 9 grams 60% enriched uranium per hour

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Iran is producing nine grams (almost a third of an ounce) of uranium enriched to 60 percent purity per hour, the head of the country's atomic agency said Friday.

"We are now getting nine grams per hour," Ali Akbar Salehi of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said on state television, after Tasnim news agency reported that production was underway at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility.