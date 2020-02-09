UrduPoint.com
Iran Says Satellite 'successfully' Launched Without Reaching Orbit

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 10:50 PM

Iran says satellite 'successfully' launched without reaching orbit

Tehran, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Iran "successfully" launched a satellite into space on Sunday but it fell short of reaching orbit, state television quoted a defence ministry spokesman as saying.

"The Simorgh (rocket) successfully propelled the Zafar satellite into space but the carrier did not reach the required speed to put the satellite into the intended orbit," Ahmad Hosseini of the ministry's space unit was quoted as saying.

