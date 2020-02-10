UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Says Satellite 'successfully' Launched Without Reaching Orbit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 01:40 AM

Iran says satellite 'successfully' launched without reaching orbit

Tehran, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Iran "successfully" launched a satellite into space on Sunday but it fell short of reaching orbit, a defence ministry spokesman said on state television.

Telecommunications Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi admitted in a tweet that the launch "failed", adding: "But We're UNSTOPPABLE! We have more Upcoming Great Iranian Satellites!" The satellite had been launched at 7:15 pm (1545 GMT) before it went "90 percent of the way", reaching an altitude of 540 kilometres, said Ahmad Hosseini, spokesman for the defence ministry's space unit.

"The Simorgh (rocket) successfully propelled the Zafar satellite into space but the carrier did not reach the required speed to put the satellite into the intended orbit," he told state television.

"Unfortunately, in the final moments the carrier did not reach the required speed.

"God willing with improvements made in future launches this part of the mission will be done as well," he added.

"We achieved most of the goals we had and data has been acquired, and in the near future, by analysing the data, we will take the next steps."The satellite, which Iran says was to be used for scientific observation, is part of a programme that Tehran's arch enemy Washington has described as a "provocation".

amh/dv/par

Related Topics

Iran Washington Tehran Sunday God TV

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler calls for promoting healthy lifestyl ..

2 hours ago

AED22 bn in assistance provided by UAE to Yemen fr ..

2 hours ago

RAK Ruler opens summit of Jebel Jais for adventure

3 hours ago

Ministerial Development Council discusses UAE&#039 ..

3 hours ago

Top UN official ‘reaffirms commitment’ to impl ..

4 hours ago

UAE gains global recognition of national standards ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.