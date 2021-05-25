UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Says Seven Candidates Approved To Run In Presidential Polls

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 03:30 PM

Iran says seven candidates approved to run in presidential polls

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Iran on Tuesday approved seven hopefuls to run in next month's presidential poll, with judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi among the mainly ultraconservative candidates, while heavyweights Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and Ali Larijani were barred.

"As announced by the interior ministry, Ebrahim Raisi, Mohsen Rezai, Saeed Jalili, Amirhossein Ghazizadeh-Hashemi, Abdolnasser Hemmati, Mohsen Mehralizadeh, and Alireza Zakani were approved by the Guardian Council for the 13th presidential election," IRNA state news agency reported.

amh/mj/par

Related Topics

Election Interior Ministry Mahmoud Ahmadinejad Iran

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,672 new COVID-19 cases, 1,630 reco ..

24 minutes ago

Barcelona Residents Protesting Against Eviction Cl ..

49 seconds ago

French shares close 0.35 pct higher

51 seconds ago

Russia Puts 2 Ex-Police Officers in Prison for Mai ..

53 seconds ago

Polish Flag Carrier to Avoid Belarusian Airspace A ..

54 seconds ago

Kremlin Believes Accusations Against Russia Over R ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.